This may come as a shock, but did you guys know that Lucy Hale actually auditioned for the movie Fifty Shades of Grey when she was younger?! Yep, she tried out for the role of Anastasia Steele in the steamy movie, and she admitted that she was “mortified” during her audition.

“I was very young. It had to have been, well not 10 years ago, but it was a while ago, and I was mortified,” the actress dished to Associated Press during a recent interview.

As fans know, the erotic flick, which was based off of a novel with the same name by E.L. James, came out in 2015, but the audition process started in 2013, when Lucy was 24 years old. In the end, Dakota Johnson landed the role.

According to the Pretty Little Liars star, the audition “wasn’t actual scenes from the movie,” but rather, it involved her delivering a “very sexually forward monologue.”

“I didn’t really even know what I was saying in the audition,” she recalled. “I was a little naive about it all. It was good for me because it scared the crap out of me to do an audition [like that].”

The 31-year-old previously opened up about the experience, telling MTV, “It actually was just me [in the audition]. It was a two-page monologue of exactly what you would think it would be. Very uncomfortable. But it was sort of one of those things where you just had to go for it or you’re just gonna look lame — hopefully, I didn’t look lame.”

“The scene was, like, the girl telling her friends about some sexcapade she had, but it goes into extreme detail and uses the word ‘sperm’ a couple times,” she added. “I was like, ‘I don’t know guys, I have to go home to my grandparent’s house in a few months at Christmas, I don’t know if I can do this.'”

