Fans are currently grieving the loss of Luke Hemmings‘ long, blonde locks. (Yes, this is news, and it’s important to me).

It all began on Wednesday, September 4, after the Australian singer, 29, shared a photo on his Instagram stories of what appears to be his long blonde hair sitting on the floor (gasp), and fans immediately got to X to share in their collective grief.

In case you need a refresher, Luke is the lead singer to 5 Seconds of Summer (5SOS), a pop rock band which includes drummer Ashton Irwin, guitarist Michael Clifford and bassist Callum Hood. The Australian quartet got their start after opening for One Direction in 2013, and has hits like “She Looks So Perfect,” “Youngblood” and “Teeth.”

While all of the 5SOS members are currently taking a break from the band, Luke is working hard on his solo career, and released his second solo album, boy, in April 2024. He’s set to go on tour, called Nostalgia For A Time That Never Existed — Part Two, which kicks off in November 2024.

Luke often draws inspiration for his hair depending on the musical era he’s in, which he revealed during an interview with DIY Magazine. At the time, the “Shakes” singer revealed that his current locks paid homage to a famous image of a blonde Nastassja Kinski. “I was slightly inspired by it for this…” he said, pointing at his bleached, blonde hair, which helped reign in his 2024 album, boy, in April.

So, maybe Luke is preparing for new music and a change of hairstyle was due? Whatever’s in store, Luke’s fans are being hilarious online so we decided to list some of the funniest reaction to his shaved head below:

luke hemmings is bald, take a shirt and pass them on pic.twitter.com/4UXbtMPnx4 — kiwi (@sunshinebabysos) September 4, 2024

luke hemmings might be bald so i blocked ashton irwin pic.twitter.com/R7qeBy9XIB — kaya ˚୨୧⋆｡˚ ⋆ (@harrysbleach) September 4, 2024

me omw to glue back luke hemmings hair if hes bald pic.twitter.com/u23B5ZH5GV — lily🥗 is in cels cult🌷 (@lilyslilies) September 4, 2024

luke hemmings please confirm you still have hair i cannot do this — alexa (@shiningsaz) September 5, 2024

