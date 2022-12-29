Following the news the creators of That ’70s Show would be making a spinoff called That ’90s Show, fans were quick to uncover the actors playing the new kids of Point Place — specifically, the kids playing the children of the original ’70s show cast members like Mace Coronel. Mace is set to play Michael Kelso (Ashton Kutcher) and Jackie Burkhart’s (Mila Kunis) son, Jay Kelso.

Keep reading to meet Mace, who you might even recognize from his Nickelodeon past.

Who Does Mace Coronel Play in ‘That ’90s Show’?

Mace stars as Jay Kelso in That ’90 Show, the son of Kelso and Jackie. That’s right, Kelso and Jackie have a kid in the ’90s reboot — and they’re married (as well as in real life)!

Mace’s character Jay is described a “charming and flirty” kid — or at least, he tries to be, since his words don’t always come out right. When he’s not hanging out with his best friend Nate (Maxwell Acee Donovan) or working at his local video store, “he’s armed with a video camera and the whole world is his film set.”

According to the trailer, it looks like Jay Kelso and Leia Forman will likely have a romantic relationship. Imagine — Donna and Eric’s child dating Jackie and Kelso’s!

Who Is Mace Coronel?

The young actor, 18, is most well-known for playing Ricky Harper on the Nickelodeon series Nicky, Ricky, Dicky and Dawn, a series which ran from 2014 to 2018. He’s also played starred in mini-series Colin in Black & White, Wireless, Zoe Valentine, and a short called Pocket.

“I would say that my dream of becoming an artist started at a young age,” he told Boys by Girls in 2021. “I grew up around so many different genres of movies, music, and media. My family have a fine taste and appreciation for art – my parents even once had a record label and were heavily involved with the culture of music. Having that older influence in my life played a big part in me wanting to chase my dreams at a young age.”

Fun fact: the young actor is Dutch, speaks Dutch and has a Dutch passport.

“My family’s blood is from Suriname [South Africa], and for most people who don’t know, the Dutch colonized Suriname a very long time ago. It used to be a slave-trading island, and that’s basically where all my culture comes from,” he explained.

“I speak and write in Dutch. I’ve learned from a young age through my father and his side of the family; Dutch has always been a language that is spoken in my household. My family from Suriname hold Dutch passports and they thought it was really important for me to get my Dutch passport because that brings me one step closer to a whole other side and understanding of the world outside of America.”

