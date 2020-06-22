It looks like love is in the air for Maddie Ziegler and her boyfriend, Eddie Benjamin! Yep, the Dance Moms star just showed off some rare PDA with the musician in a seriously adorable Instagram pic, and fans are living for it.

“Been a minute. How’s everyone?” the 17-year-old captioned the show, which showed her kissing her beau on the head.

Ugh, how cute is that?! As fans know, the two stars first started dating back in 2019, but they kept their romance pretty low-key. That is, until March 2020, when they finally made their love Instagram official.

“We’re sending everyone calm and positive vibes,” the dancer captioned a pic on March 15, 2020, that showed her and Eddie laying in bed together.

In a September 2019 interview with Marie Claire, Maddie got real about why she decided to keep her relationship with the singer and songwriter out of the public eye.

“I had a public relationship for two years, and I am never, ever going to make any relationship public as much as I did,” she told the publication “I learned my lesson. On Instagram, people have assumed certain people that I am dating, but I’m just like, give it a rest.”

As fans know, before she started dating the 18-year-old Australian star, Maddie was in a pretty serious relationship with influencer Jack Kelly. The former lovebirds were first spotted together in January 2017, and after almost two full years of PDA-filled snaps and adorable YouTube collaborations, the two went their separate ways in August 2018.

A source told Confidential at the time, “They still talk and there has not been a defining reason behind it, just that it’s becoming more difficult to maintain the relationship between the distance and both their schedules.”

Well, it looks like Maddie has definitely moved onto a new a man!

