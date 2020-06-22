It looks like love is in the air for Maddie Ziegler and her boyfriend, Eddie Benjamin! Yep, the Dance Moms star just showed off some rare PDA with the musician in a seriously adorable Instagram pic, and fans are living for it.

“Been a minute. How’s everyone?” the 17-year-old captioned the show, which showed her kissing her beau on the head.

been a minute. how’s everyone ? 🤍

Ugh, how cute is that?! As fans know, the two stars first started dating back in 2019, but they kept their romance pretty low-key. That is, until March 2020, when they finally made their love Instagram official.

“We’re sending everyone calm and positive vibes,” the dancer captioned a pic on March 15, 2020, that showed her and Eddie laying in bed together.

we’re sending everyone calm and positive vibes ❤️

In a September 2019 interview with Marie Claire, Maddie got real about why she decided to keep her relationship with the singer and songwriter out of the public eye.

“I had a public relationship for two years, and I am never, ever going to make any relationship public as much as I did,” she told the publication “I learned my lesson. On Instagram, people have assumed certain people that I am dating, but I’m just like, give it a rest.”

As fans know, before she started dating the 18-year-old Australian star, Maddie was in a pretty serious relationship with influencer Jack Kelly. The former lovebirds were first spotted together in January 2017, and after almost two full years of PDA-filled snaps and adorable YouTube collaborations, the two went their separate ways in August 2018.

A source told Confidential at the time, “They still talk and there has not been a defining reason behind it, just that it’s becoming more difficult to maintain the relationship between the distance and both their schedules.”

Well, it looks like Maddie has definitely moved onto a new a man!

