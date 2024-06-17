Maddie Ziegler is exiting her single girl era! The former Dance Moms star debuted her new boyfriend following her breakup with Eddie Benjamin.

Is Maddie Ziegler Single?

Maddie, 21, seemingly soft-launched her new relationship with musician Kid Culture with a series of Instagram Stories on June 4, 2024.

The West Side Story star shared several photos celebrating Kid Culture’s birthday, including a video from their time in a photobooth and snapshots from the session. Some photos captured Maddie solo, while others showed the 23-year-old joining her, with several moments of them kissing.

Who Is Kid Culture?

Kid Culture, whose real name is Daniel Hackett, is primarily known for his behind-the-scenes music work, but has been releasing his own music since last year, including “GOOD SEX,” “PERSISTENCE OF MEMORY” and “KEEP IT.”

He shares a June 4 birthday with Maddie’s sister Kenzie Ziegler and has collaborated with artists such as Justin Bieber, Stevie Wonder and Ty Dolla $ign.

Notably, he earned a Grammy nomination in 2020 for Best Rap Song for his contribution to Cordae‘s “Bad Idea.”

When Did Maddie Ziegler and Eddie Benjamin Breakup?

Maddie’s new romance comes a little over a year after Maddie called it quits with Eddie, who she was linked to for three years.

The young star spoke about how the former flames realized their feelings for each other during an interview with Cosmopolitan in June 2022.

“We were sitting on a couch together late at night. We’d been best friends for a while and both broken up with other people … a little bit of time had passed. We were just talking and he was like, ‘Yeah, me and you just have so much love for each other, it gets confusing.’ I was like, ‘Yeah, it totally does.’ And then we both just looked at each other and I was like, ‘Oh,’” Maddie revealed.

She continued, “I remember covering my face with a pillow for 20 minutes. I couldn’t look at him. I was like, ‘This is so embarrassing because we literally just admitted that we love each other!’ But we’re kids. Me and Eddie are still kids. We’re figuring it out and we’re just letting it happen.”

