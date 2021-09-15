Young love? Following her split from ex Travis Mills after three years of dating, Madelaine Petsch had fans wondering whether she was ready to move on with Miles Chamley-Watson.

In February 2020, Us Weekly broke the news that Madelaine, 27, and Travis Mills decided to go their separate ways, with a source noting the Riverdale star “moved her stuff out of his Los Angeles place.”

Days later, the artist, 32, took to social media to reflect on his split from the actress.

“Our relationship has been in the public eye for the last 3 years. What’s ironic about my most public relationship is that behind the scenes, it was the most non-superficial & grounding experience in my life,” he wrote via Instagram alongside a photo of the duo. “While it pains me our journey has come to a close, I mean it when I say I’m so incredibly grateful to have shared the last 3 years with someone as compassionate, smart & wonderful as Madelaine. The personal growth made possible by our time together I wouldn’t trade for anything.⁣⁣⁣⁣”

Travis continued to explain that “there’s no possible way to capture a love of this scale or its significance” in a simple social media post.

“⁣⁣⁣⁣We were in it together. It challenged me, kept me honest, made me more compassionate, and helped me do some very necessary growing up. The highest highs were made better, the lowest lows were livable, because of her. I’ve learned so much about myself & life from that unconditional love and support,” the Ghosted host added before going to address Madelaine. “While I’m holding back tears, I’m excited to see what you do next. I’ll always have your back.⁣⁣⁣⁣”

Although the F*&% the Prom actress chose not to address the breakup at the time, she detailed that period of time in her life when her mental health “was at an all time low” nearly one year later.

“Every day was definitely a challenge and therapy was absolutely key for me to keep sane,” she told Flaunt in January 2021. “My best friend moved in with me and that was a huge game changer for my mental health. I found ways to be creative while staying positive and reading books.”

Since the split, Madelaine and Miles, 31, were spotted together in Vancouver, leading some fans to believe the pair were an item. In March 2021, the fencer and the YouTuber were seen walking with their arms linked in photos from the Daily Mail. Despite the rumors, neither of the duo have commented on their relationship status.

Keep scrolling for a breakdown of what’s going on between Madelaine and Miles:

