A new summery rom-com set in Europe starring Madelyn Cline and KJ Apa as the romantic leads? Sign us up! Originally a book written by J.P. Monniger in 2017, The Map That Leads Me To You is getting the movie treatment. Keep reading for everything we know about the upcoming romantic comedy.

What Is ‘The Map That Leads Me To You’ About?

The story centers around Heather (Madelyn), who embarks on a European adventure with her closest friends after college, seeking a final taste of freedom. Her journey takes an unexpected turn when she crosses paths with Jack (KJ), a charming stranger tracing his grandfather’s footsteps across Europe. Despite a rocky beginning filled with lively banter, their relationship quickly blossoms into something more. However, Jack harbors a secret that threatens to alter their lives forever.

When Does ‘The Map That Leads Me To You’ Come Out?

There isn’t an official release date for the movie yet, however, the project began filming around June 2024. Fingers crossed we don’t have to wait too long!

Some photos of the production were leaked in July 2024, see photos here.

Who Stars In ‘The Map That Leads Me To You’?

Along with Madelyn and KJ, other stars of the movie include Sofia Wylie, Orlando Norman and Madison Thompson.

Madelyn, 26, is best known for her role as Sarah Cameron Netflix’s popular series Outer Banks, as well as for her appearance in Rian Johnson’s 2022 film, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

And you probably recognize KJ, 27, for his role as Archie in The CW’s Riverdale show which ran for seven seasons.

I feel sad, you know, it’s going to be really hard to say goodbye to Archie, to Riverdale, to the sets, to our crew,” KJ told Entertainment Tonight in May 2022, discussing the Riverdale final season. “We’ve created so many memories on this show, for both ourselves and for the fans, so it’s going to be hard.”

However, the Australian star said that it was a “perfect” time for the show to end.

“All great things have to come to an end,” he added. “I feel good about it.”

Since Riverdale‘s end in 2022, KJ has gone on to nab several roles such as Songbird, Falling, One Fast Move — and of course, The Map That Leads Me To You.

