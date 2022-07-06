From internet personality to actress! Madi Monroe says “it is actually crazy” that she’s living out her dreams of becoming a star in an exclusive video interview with J-14.

“This is definitely something that is way out of my comfort zone,” the influencer, 18, gushes when promoting her animated movie Around the World in 80 Days. “I never even considered doing voice acting in the first place and having a second film coming out already is insane. … I didn’t think anyone would actually be that excited about it, but I think it’s so cool because I’m in love with the movie and I know that they all will be too. It’s really cool because I have such a huge international fan base. So, a lot of my fans are like in the U.K. and in Brazil. The fact that it’s reaching that far is so cool.” All of the Celebrities Who Became TikTok Trends: Kendall Jenner, Emma Chamberlain, More! In the film — which was released via digital and on demand on Thursday, June 30 — Madi voices a “spunky and spicy” frog named Auda, who is “such a queen.” The actress adds, “I’m just such a little adventurous, little frog and I’m doing my thing and I’m just a badass. I love it.” With two voice acting roles under her belt and an upcoming live-action film in the works, Madi is killing it in Hollywood. However, she can’t decide between animated projects and live-action films. “I cannot watch TV unless I’m watching cartoons. So I would, I would probably say voice acting,” she shares. “I think it’s super cool playing animated characters. It’s like my favorite thing to do. But, that’s a hard one. I don’t know. I also love live picture too.” Of course, fans also know Madi from first season of Hulu’s The D’Amelio Show. When looking back at her time on the series, the TikTok star said it was “scary” overall.

“Reality TV’s not really my thing, to be honest. I love being able just to play somebody that I’m not. I guess, I don’t know, I’m definitely not a huge fan of reality TV, but I’d be willing to do it again,” she says, noting that it was “so hard” to get personal on The D’Amelio Show.

“It was really uncomfortable because I’m used to — first of all, I’m a very closed off person,” Madi admits. “So, talking about my feelings in the first place is very weird and off-putting for me, but having like 30 people behind a camera, just staring at me in these lights and they’re pressuring me to talk about my feelings was probably one of the most uncomfortable things I’ve ever done.”

Following her reality TV days and amid the ongoing success of her acting career, Madi is just focused on being herself on social media.

“I don’t think anybody could comment anything that could affect me,” she shares, noting that when the hate comments come, she’s learned to “brush it off.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.