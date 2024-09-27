Madison Bailey and Antonio Gentry are taking a break from their respective Netflix shows, and buddying up for a horror time-traveler’s movie. That’s right, the Outer Banks actress and Ginny & Georgia star will be playing sisters in the upcoming slasher film. Keep reading for everything we know:

What Is ‘Time Cut’ About?

According to Netflix, the premise to Time Cut is as follows:

When Lucy Field (Madison) discovers a time machine — just another day in the life of a high school science whiz — she decides to travel back and prevent the crime that’s haunted her young life: the murder of her older sister Summer (Antonia). Can she survive the early ’00s and unmask the killer? Or will she say ‘Bye Bye Bye’… to her life?!? Only time will tell. Read on for more info and stay tuned for Time Cut when it hits Netflix this fall.”

Get ready for some nostalgic 2000’s pop hits, low-rise jeans and oh, yeah — a murder mystery.

During an interview with Natural Diamonds, Madison described Time Cut as a “feel-good slasher movie, if that’s possible.”

She added, “We go back in time. There’s an aspect that’s just a story of two sisters and then there’s the slasher aspect. It’s a fun concept and I had a lot of fun shooting it.”

When Does ‘Time Cut’ Come Out?

Time Cut will premiere on Netflix on October 30, 2024, just in time for Halloween!

Who Stars In ‘Time Cut’?

Alongside Madison and Antonia, the stars of Time Cut include Griffin Gluck, Michael Shanks, Rachael Crawford, Jordan Pettle, Megan Best, Samuel Braun, Sydney Sabiston and Kataem O’Connor.

Madison is currently gearing up for the fourth season of Outer Banks, which will also be released in October, while Antonia is currently filming season 3 of her show Ginny & Georgia.

As for Griffin, the young actor is no stranger to Netflix, as he also starred in Locke & Key and Tall Girl. He also went back in time to the ’90s for the the second season of Cruel Summer, which premiered in 2023.

“I’m transitioning out of the whole child actor and the young adult projects thing,” he said during a conversation with Interview Magazine in 2024. “I have nothing against them, but I feel like I’ve done enough. So I’m just looking for something a little different and waiting to see what that might bring. Other than that, I’ve been wanting to get into writing and making my own stuff and I’m slowly making progress on that.”

