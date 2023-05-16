Mads Lewis doesn’t stay single for too long! The TikTok star is currently dating Hayden Yezak, just months after confirming her breakup with Kevin Mejia in March 2023. Keep reading to meet Hayden, see details on his job, age and more.

Who Is Hayden Yezak?

Hayden is also a TikTok star, and has accumulated more than 100,000 followers on the video platform. Often posting videos with his friends, daily vlogs and skit videos. He graduated from the University of Texas A&M in 2022, majoring in Biology.

Mads and Hayden debuted their relationship in May 2023, posting Instagram photos of the two holding hands, with Hayden giving his girlfriend a piggyback ride. Prior to their “hard launch,” the couple posted a few TikTok videos together in April, which is probably around the time they first started dating.

Who Has Mads Lewis Dated?

Mads split from fitness trainer Kevin Mejia in March 2023 after dating for over a year. However, the internet-personality-turned-actress, teased that her relationship with Hayden while appearing on the “BFFs” podcast in April 2023.

Cohost Brianna Chickenfry asked Mads if she was single and the TikTok star gave a cryptic answer. Mads revealed, “You know Bri, I find myself never being single for longer than a week.”

Prior to Kevin, Mads was in an on-and-off relationship TikToker-turned-singer Jaden Hossler from 2019 to 2021. However, it was speculated that they split in early 2021 after Mads accused fellow TikTok star Nessa Barrett of “stealing” her ex in a viral TikTok that she eventually took down.

“I don’t need to explain myself to anyone,” she wrote in an Instagram comment after taking the video down. “I agree the video was immature and I could have expressed myself in a different way or even just kept it to myself. But I’m tired of looking like I’m the bad guy cause people unfollow me. I was never jealous of a song nor jealous of her. I know Ness better than anyone, and she knows exactly why I posted this video and that’s all that matters.”

That being said, Mads has since gotten over her ex.

“Love the kid. I wish him the absolute f–king best,” she said while appearing on an episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast in April 2021. “I love Jaden. I wish him the absolute f–king best. I want him happy so if him being happy is being with Nessa, be with f–king Nessa.”

