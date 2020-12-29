Looking back! Maitreyi Ramakrishnan took a walk down memory lane and recalled her first audition ever while chatting with J-14. As it turns out, the first time the Never Have I Ever star knew she wanted to pursue an acting career was in high school, and before taking any drama classes, she tried out for a role in the school musical. The Netflix star recalled being “nervous” while getting on the stage, but nabbing a role nonetheless! Make sure to watch the exclusive video above.

