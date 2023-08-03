Let’s get this clear: MAMAMOO has the best vocals of any K-pop group, probably, ever. The 3rd Gen girl group consists of four members, singers Hwasa, Solar, Wheein and rapper Moonbyul.

Who Are MAMAMOO?

MAMAMOO first came on the K-pop scene with their 2014 debut track “Mr. Ambiguous.” Their debut was considered by critics one of the best K-pop debuts of 2014. Managed by Rainbow Bridge World company, the quartet is highly regarded in the K-pop industry for their live vocals, stage presence and performances.

If you want a good example on what their incredible voices can do, please watch their 2017 Immortal Songs 2 performances (we recommend “Wonderful Confession“).

“As we’ve been doing so far, we strive to spread positive energy with our unique performances,” the group said in an interview with Just Jared Jr. in May 2023. “And our ongoing goal is to meet with many more Moomoo [fandom name] around the world.”

The 3rd Gen group is unique in that they often challenge conventional Korean beauty standards, break gender stereotypes and conduct themselves in manners that most K-pop artist’s avoid. On top of that, they’re also hilarious

The girl band’s maknae (meaning youngest member), Hwasa, often speaks out against Korean beauty standards. During a MAMAMOO concert from 2018, Hwasa told a heartwrenching story about an audition she once attended before debuting with MAMAMOO. While the casting agents were impressed by her musical and singing abilities, they ultimately turned her down with one cutthroat comment: “You’re fat and not pretty.”

Hwasa explained to the crowd that from that day on, she vowed one thing to herself. “If I am not pretty by today’s standards, I will become a new and different standard of beauty.”

Which Members of MAMAMOO Have Gone Solo?

All of the members have released solo music! Plus, the group debuted their first subunit MAMAMOO+, which includes members Moonbyul and Solar, in August 2023, with the song “dangdang.”

Moonbyul explained the difference between working as a soloist compared to a group during an interview with NME in August 2023.

“When [we are working as soloists], we create our own ideas, and there’s no other [perspective] to contrast or compare, while as a group, we all work together, and there’s a company behind what route MAMAMOO [should take],” she said, before explaining how working on MAMAMOO’s subunit was “something between.”

“The musical part wasn’t a big problem because we did brainstorming since last year, so that was okay. But some of the difficult parts were, for example, the design of the album cover and those [kinds of details]. It wasn’t necessarily a big conflict, but we [needed to] come with those different pieces and work together.”

