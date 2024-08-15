We have a dream …. and it’s Mamma Mia 3!

Fans have been eagerly awaiting a possible third film to the iconic movie musical franchise since Mamma Mia 2 dropped in 2018. While the official confirmation for Mamma Mia 3 is still as elusive as a secret beach in Greece, Mamma Mia actress Christine Baranski recently dropped some tantalizing hints that might make you start polishing your dancing shoes.

Curious about the latest scoop? Let’s dive into the juicy details!

Has ‘Mamma Mia 3’ Been Officially Confirmed?

Hold onto your ABBA records! In an August 2024 chat with The Hollywood Reporter, Christine, who brought Tanya to life in both Mamma Mia! and its sequel, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, gave fans a glimmer of hope. She revealed that franchise producer Judy Craymer isn’t just daydreaming about a third film; she’s actually got a whole storyline ready to go.

“I was in London with Judy Craymer at our favorite watering hole,” Christine spilled. “She is planning Mamma Mia 3. She gave me the narrative plotline of how it’s going to happen. That’s all I can say!”

Christine assured fans that this isn’t just a “wishful thinking” scenario. She confidently stated, “Judy Craymer makes things happen. She made number two happen, and it was a phenomenal hit. I wouldn’t put it past Judy Craymer to get everybody back together.” The star even cheekily mentioned her hope that the gang would be “all on some fabulous Greek or Croatian island having a blast.”

What’s the Cast’s Take on ‘Mamma Mia 3’?

ICYMI, the movies include huge Hollywood names, such as Amanda Seyfried, Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, Stellan Skarsgård, Cher, Lily James, among so many others.

And if the cast’s enthusiasm alone could power a sequel, we’d already be dancing along to Mamma Mia 3!

In a previous interview with Radio Times, Amanda gave a resounding “Beyond yes” when asked about reprising her role. Christine echoed the sentiment, saying, “We’re ready for the next sequel because it’s just so much fun to do.”

It’s clear that the cast is as eager as their fans for another round of catchy tunes and sunny locations.

When Could We Expect ‘Mamma Mia 3’ to Hit Theaters?

Since the storyline is still in development and the production process hasn’t kicked off yet, a release date remains a mystery.

If everything goes according to plan and production starts in 2024, we might be able to sing along to Mamma Mia 3 by 2025 or 2026. Keep in mind, Judy has been working on this plot for years, so there’s a good chance it’ll be worth the wait.

Back in 2020, Judy herself chatted with the Daily Mail about her hopes for the trilogy. Even then, amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the “COVID fog,” she remained optimistic.

“I think one day there will be another film, because there’s meant to be a trilogy, you see,” she said. “I know Universal [Pictures] would like me to do it.”

