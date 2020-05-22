Songstress Ariana Grande has taken to social media and sent a message to the City of Manchester on the third anniversary of the tragic bombing during her 2017 concert.

For those who forgot, on May 22, 2017, at the end of the “Thank U Next” singer’s show, a bomb exploded, killing 22 people and injuring more than 500. Now, in a heartfelt Instagram Stories post, the 26-year-old has expressed to fans that, every day, she is still affected by the horrible event.

“I want to take a moment to acknowledge and send my love to everyone that is feeling the sadness and tremendous heaviness of the anniversary coming up this week,” Ariana wrote. “Not a day goes by that this doesn’t affect [you] and all of us still. I will be thinking of you all week and weekend. My heart, thoughts, prayers are with you always.”

Previously, in November 2018, during her Dangerous Woman docuseries, the former Nickelodeon star shared a meaningful letter written a few months after the attack.

“It’s been eight months since the attack at our show at the Manchester Arena. It’s impossible to know where to start or to know what to say about this part. May 22, 2017, will leave me speechless and filled with questions for the rest of my life,” Ariana wrote at the time. “Music is an escape. Music is the safest thing I’ve ever known. Music — pop music, stan culture — is something that brings people together, introduces them to some of their best friends, and makes them feel like they can be themselves. It is comfort. It is fun. It is expression. It is happiness. It is the last thing that would ever harm someone. It is safe. When something so opposite and so poisonous takes place in your world that is supposed to be everything but that… it is shocking and heartbreaking in a way that seems impossible to fully recover from.”

She continued, “The spirit of the people of Manchester, the families affected by this horrendous tragedy, and my fans around the world have permanently impacted all of us for the rest of our lives. Their love, strength, and unity showed me, my team, my dancers, band, and entire crew not to be defeated. To continue during the scariest and saddest of times. To not let hate win. But instead, love as loudly as possible, and to appreciate every moment. The people of Manchester were able to change an event that portrayed the worst of humanity into one that portrayed the most beautiful of humanity. ‘Like a handprint on my heart’… I think of Manchester constantly and will carry this with me every day for the rest of my life.”

