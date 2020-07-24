Sorry, you guys, don’t expect to see any more pics of Maren Morris‘ baby! Yep, the singer just declared that she would not longer be posting snaps of her son, Hayes‘ face on social media after coming under fire from nasty “mom-shamers.”

For those who missed it, the “Seeing Blind” songstress received backlash last month after sharing a photo of herself carrying the 3-year-month old on a huge car-shaped floatie in the water.

“I’m gonna be a little more private about [Hayes],” she said in a recent interview. “It’s been so fun sharing photos of him, but I feel like … you know, I can take someone saying my music sucks or I’m ruining country music, but for some reason, the mother card, I can’t emotionally handle right now. So I was like, ‘I’m just gonna protect myself and him from it.'”

“But I will say, he was completely safe,” she continued. “We were tied to a dock. I was in a foot of water on a float to get a photo.”

The 30-year-old added that “anyone that is a mother who is shaming another mother, it … probably comes from just a deep insecurity in your own motherhood that you have to criticize someone else. Especially [someone who’s] brand new at this. And we all feel like we suck in the beginning anyway.”

After Maren was slammed online for the pic, her husband, Ryan Hurd, took to Twitter to defend her, writing, “I’d just like to say, my wife usually doesn’t need me to defend her, but she’s a great mom, and my kid was not unsafe on a float in one1 foot of water being held by an adult with five people watching so she could get a picture.”

As fans know, the two stars welcomed little Hayes on March 23, 2020.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.