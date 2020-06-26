Just weeks after multiple Glee stars came forward and slammed Lea Michele for her behavior on set, Matthew Morrison has weighed in on the situation.

“I honestly think it’s a distraction of the bigger issues that are going on right now. It’s kind of like, ‘Ah,’” the actor said on FUBAR Radio’s Access All Areas Show on Wednesday, June 24. “You want to be a good, pleasant person to be around. That’s about all I’m going to say on that.”

As fans know, the 41-year-old, who famously starred as Mr. Schuester in the Fox show, dated the actress, who played Rachel Berry, before they acted in the series together.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.