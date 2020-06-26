Just weeks after multiple Glee stars came forward and slammed Lea Michele for her behavior on set, Matthew Morrison has weighed in on the situation.

“I honestly think it’s a distraction of the bigger issues that are going on right now. It’s kind of like, ‘Ah,’” the actor said on FUBAR Radio’s Access All Areas Show on Wednesday, June 24. “You want to be a good, pleasant person to be around. That’s about all I’m going to say on that.”

As fans know, the 41-year-old, who famously starred as Mr. Schuester in the Fox show, dated the actress, who played Rachel Berry, before they acted in the series together.

“Matt had been a friend of mine for years, and in fact we’d actually dated back in the day for a Broadway beat,” Lea revealed in her book, Brunette Ambition.

For those who missed it, the drama all started when Samantha Ware replied to a message on June 1, 2020, that Lea had posted in honor of the Black Lives Matter movement following George Floyd‘s tragic death, and claimed that she made her life a “living Hell” on set.

“Remember when you my first television gig a living Hell?!?! ‘Cause I’ll never forget,” she fired back. “I believe you told everyone that if you had the opportunity you would ‘s**t in my wig’ amongst other traumatic microagressions that made me question a career in Hollywood.”

After that, many other stars, including Heather MorrisDabier SnellJordan Pruitt, Amber Riley and more spoke out and accused the actress of treating them badly behind-the-scenes. Lea then issued a public apology on her Instagram.

But according to Samantha, she doesn’t think Lea has learned anything.

“All that her apology did was affirm that she hasn’t learned anything. Am I calling Lea a racist? No. Does Lea have racist tendencies? I think Lea suffers from a symptom of living in this world in an industry that is tailored to white people,” she explained to Variety.

