Another Pretty Little Liars sequel has been axed.

On Friday, September 20, Max announced they have canceled their take on the PLL universe, three months after its second season, Pretty Little Liars: Summer School, premiered its last episode in June.

“While Max will not be moving forward with a third season of Pretty Little Liars, we are so grateful to our co-creators, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lindsay Calhoon Bring, as well as the team at Warner Bros. Television, for reintroducing fans to this new iteration of liars who band together to fight the latest creepy villain terrifying Millwood,” read a statement from Max. “Their unique and modern creative vision — combined with the immense talent of our cast and crew — gave the series a fun, horror-filled point of view that paid tribute to its original Rosewood roots.”

Starring Bailee Madison, Maia Reficco, Chandler Kinney, Malia Pyles and Zaria, the first season was originally titled Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, and premiered in July 2022, earning a season two renewal shortly after its finale. The second season, renamed Pretty Little Liars: Summer School, returned earlier this summer with the full cast.

The now-axed series was the third adaptation of the original Pretty Little Liars, which originally aired from 2010-17 on Freeform — and Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, which aired for one season in 2019. On top of that, a supernatural spinoff called Ravenswood also aired a single season in 2013.

The new Pretty Little Liars series was created, written and executive produced by Aguirre-Sacasa, creator of Riverdale and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and Lindsay Calhoon Bring, also of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

Before the show’s axe, the Pretty Little Liars reboot’s creators teased what fans could expect in season 3.

The show’s second season wrapped in June with the reveal of Mrs. Lansgbury as the dreaded “Bloody Rose” murderer with Wes working as her accomplice. The finale also teased a brand new threat to the Liars, with a group of girls wearing masks of the girls while walking around the halls of Millwood High School. Guess we’ll never see what happens, there.

