Maxton Hall is SO back! The most successful International Original series in Prime Video history has officially gone into production for season two — and we have all the photos! Keep reading to see a first look at season 2 of Maxton Hall.

The upcoming season will be based on the second part of the bestselling novel series Save You by author Mona Kasten and published by LYX.

According to a press release, the plot of the official synopsis is as follows:

“After their passionate night together in Oxford and her greatest life goal within reach, everything seems to be going perfectly for Ruby (Harriet Herbig-Matten). But a stroke of fate in James’ (Damian Hardung) family changes everything and James himself, of all people, brings her back from cloud nine to a harsh reality. Ruby is devastated. She has never had such strong feelings for anyone as she does for James – and she has never been so hurt by anyone either. She wants her old life back, where no one at Maxton Hall knew her and she wasn’t part of the elitist world of her classmates. But she can’t forget James – especially since he’s doing everything he can to win her back.”

Since Maxton Hall‘s launch in May 2024, the first season of the series achieved the largest first week global viewership for an International Original in Prime Video history, reaching the number 1 spot on the Prime Video Charts in over 120 countries and territories.

In addition to Damian and Harriet, Sonja Weißer as Lydia, Ben Felipe as Cyril, Fedja van Huêt as Mortimer, Runa Greiner as Ember, Justus Riesner as Alistair, and Andrea Guo as Lin return to the cast of the second season.

Martin Schreier once again will direct the second season of Maxton Hall, with producers of the upcoming season including Markus Brunnemann and Ceylan Yildirim, who also acts as showrunner and head writer of the series.

Prime Video previously revealed that the first episode of season one is available to stream for free on YouTube until June 18, 2024 and available on Freevee for new and existing fans to stream as much as they want.

Scroll through our gallery to see first look images from the season two set of Maxton Hall!

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.