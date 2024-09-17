That’s a wrap on Maxton Hall season 2! 🎬️

During the Seriesly event in Berlin, Christoph Schneider, Country Director at Prime Video Germany and Austria, spoke to Deadline about Maxton Hall – The World Between Us — a.k.a. their biggest international show, ever. Confirming that season 2 has officially finished up filming, he also revealed that production for season 2 in Germany faced interruptions from eager fans.

“It was shot in a castle near Hanover, which is not a secret anymore,” he revealed. “It was really challenging to shoot season 2 because so many fans were there every day trying to take photographs, but the plot was top secret, so it was really a challenge for the team.”

ICYMI, Maxton Hall: The World Between Us premiered on Prime Video in May 2024, and is based on the book trilogy by Mona Kasten. Following the love story between private school students Ruby Bell (played by Harriet Herbig-Matten) and James Beaufort (Damian Hardung), the show immediately gained a huge fan following after its debut on the streaming platform.

“We had a great IP, it was brilliantly made, we had a great — and not just the two main actors, who are outstanding, but also the others. Everyone was really great, and that made this a unicorn show,” the Prime Video director explained of its success.

He also revealed some pretty amazing news for Maxton Hall fans: “The good news is we have three seasons.”

While Christoph seemingly confirmed a third season of the show, Amazon representatives later downplayed the news. Confirming they have rights to all three books, but a third season hasn’t been officially ordered yet. The producers have expressed a desire for three seasons, and the show’s huge success makes this likely.

Christoph also mentioned that the show is very important for Amazon, both locally and internationally. Normally, you can judge a show’s success in 30 days, but Maxton Hall keeps gaining viewers beyond that timeframe.

He said, “You could really see the excitement and that’s a rare unicorn. Fortunately we found it.”

As for when season 2 will premiere? Since the first season only just premiered this year and filming has recently finished up, a 2025 date would seem most likely. Fingers crossed! 🤞

