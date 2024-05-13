Becoming obsessed with a German YA romance series wasn’t on our 2024 bingo list, yet here we are!

Maxton Hall: The World Between Us premiered on Prime Video in May 2024, and is based on the book trilogy by Mona Kasten. So, can we expect more seasons to follow the love story between Ruby and James? Keep reading for everything we know about season 2 of Maxton Hall.

Has a ‘Maxton Hall’ Season 2 Been Confirmed?

Prime Video has yet to confirm season 2 of Maxton Hall, as the show only just premiered on May 9, 2024.

ICYMI, the show follows the love story between private school students Ruby Bell (played by Harriet Herbig-Matten) and James Beaufort (Damian Hardung).

According to a press release, the show follows Ruby after she “unwittingly witnesses an explosive secret at Maxton Hall private school, the arrogant millionaire heir James Beaufort has to deal with the quick-witted scholarship student for better or worse. From that point on, the handsome student tries to buy Ruby’s silence. Although the two come from different worlds, they will soon risk everything to be together.”

How Does ‘Maxton Hall’ Season 1 Leave Off?

Warning: spoilers ahead. There is definitely a lot left to scope out for a potential season two — especially as there are still two other books to cover, which are based on the TV series.

In the final episode, Ruby nails her Oxford interview and spends time with family, while James faces a breakdown after his father tells him that his mother has passed away after suffering a stroke. This leads to James attacking his father in a fit of rage after hearing the news.

How Can I Read the ‘Maxton Hall’ Books?

Unfortunately, there are no English translations of the Maxton Hall series. However, author Mona Kasten revealed that may be changing soon after the success of the Prime Video series.

In April 2024, the writer shared a poster for the new series on Instagram, which prompted a fan to ask how to “read the book in English.” Mona explained that “there’s no English translation yet,” but that there is still a possibility that “a publisher will pick it up in the future.”

Fingers crossed!

