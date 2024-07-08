Maya Hawke is our favorite self-proclaimed nepo-baby — which truly has us rooting for her! The Stranger Things star has made a name in the industry for herself, which makes us wonder, how does she have time to manage a successful career and a relationship?

According to the actress, the best way to do is is dating your friends. But who is Maya’s friend-turned-boyfriend? Keep reading to find out everything we know about Christian Lee Hutson.

Is Maya Hawke Dating Christian Lee Hutson?

It seems the 26-year-old is in a committed relationship with the musician! Maya revealed in June 2024 on the Zach Sang Show that she has been seeing her not-so-mysterious beau for some time now. The actress shared that the two first started off as friends before they began working on her album, Chaos Angel, but things quickly grew between them.

“We’ve been friends for four years. I cannot recommend highly enough dating your friends. It’s the best. They know you, they understand that you’re a person and a human being that has dated other people who has dated them. Who has feelings and is a living, breathing human not just like a piece of paper to project image of perfect girlfriend onto.”

The singer further revealed that some of the tracks on her upcoming album are inspired by past romances, but that wasn’t an issue when working with Christian.

“It’s the best to feel seen in that way. To feel like someone you’re falling in love with can help you work on a song about the time you were in love with somebody else.”

Relationship rumors first started between the two in December 2023. Maya and Christian were spotted packing on some major PDA in New York at the time.

Who Has Maya Hawke Dated in the Past?

Prior to her romance with Christian, Maya was rumored to have been in a relationship with Spencer Barnett. The two were photographed in February 2022 kissing in New York (we’re noticing a pattern here). The two never confirmed their relationship, but they did post some photos of one another on Instagram. Fans began to speculate that the former flames called it quits after the gossip account Deux Moi reported that Maya was single on September 27, 2022.

Aside from Spencer, Maya has also been linked to The Sandman star Tom Sturridge in July 2020. Their rumored connected caused controversy at the time due to their 13-year age gap. The couple were frequently spotted in New York up until January 2022.

The Inside Out 2 actress was also rumored to be dating Rolling Stone president and chief operating officer Gus Wenner before meeting Tom in February 2019.

