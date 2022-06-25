McKenna Grace is quite the little actress! She started acting when she was just 5 years old and has quickly become one of the most recognizable faces in young Hollywood! Scroll to see her impressive transformation throughout the years.

Mckenna’s earliest role was Jasmine Bernstein in the Disney XD sitcom Crash & Bernstein until she became a soap opera regular as Faith Newman in the Young and the Restless. From there, she starred as Mary Adler in the 2017 film Gifted alongside Chris Evans and Phoebe Spengler in the 2021 film Ghostbusters: Afterlife. She even received an Emmy nomination when she was just 14-years-old for her role in The Handmaid’s Tale!

The Gifted actress began a music career in 2021, releasing her first song “Haunted House,” following the release of her movie Ghostbusters: Afterlife. In February 2022, Grace released her follow up single “do all my friends hate me?” along with a music video. On April 21, 2022, Grace released her third single “You Ruined Nirvana.”

Since she’s been in the acting world at such a young age, many fans are concerned over her well-being as so many child stars later regret their careers when they grow up. The Emmy-nominated actress addressed that sentiment in an interview with Collider in November 2021.

“I’ve been acting for 10 years professionally, and I’m only 15, so that’s a weird thing to say. But I’ve been acting since I was 5 and a lot of people are like, ‘Oh, that poor girl. All she does is work. She needs to go outside, ride a bike.’ Those to me are the stupidest comments and stuff because I have so much fun,” she explained.

“It’s like, ‘Oh, she needs to be outside. Ah!’ I’m literally outside skating, doing all sorts of stuff. [It’s] just, a lot of parts of my life I don’t share on social media, so it’s hard to see behind the curtain. But honestly, this is what I love doing. This is my passion. I would not rather be doing anything else besides this, anything creative.”

