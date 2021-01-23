You may know Meaghan Martin from her unforgettable role in Camp Rock, but fans will never forget her starring role in the 2011 ABC Family Original Movie, Mean Girls 2? A spinoff of the original Mean Girls, the sequel follows Jo Mitchell as she navigates life at a new school. She gets bribed into staying friends with a girl named Abby, whose father offers to pay Jo’s college tuition if they stay buddies. Naturally, things get super complicated.

J-14 has decided to see what the cast — including well-known names like Jennifer Stone, Maiara Walsh, Diego Boneta, Nicole Gale Anderson, Claire Holt and more — is up to exactly 10 years after the made-for-TV movie aired. Some of the actors have said goodbye to the entertainment industry completely, while others nabbed roles in some pretty iconic TV shows and movies. Scroll through our gallery to see what the cast of Mean Girls 2 is up to now!

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.