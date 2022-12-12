Get in losers, we’re getting a Mean Girls: The Musical movie! That’s right, the iconic 2004 movie-turned-Broadway musical is returning to the big screen in a movie musical (meta, right?). The film, which will premiere on Paramount+, is being produced and written by Mean Girls and Mean Girls: The Musical creator Tina Fey. Keep reading for everything we know on the movie-turned-musical-turned-back-to-movie movie.

“I’m very excited to bring Mean Girls back to the big screen,” Tina said in a statement in January 2020. “It’s been incredibly gratifying to see how much the movie and the musical have meant to audiences. I’ve spent 16 years with these characters now. They are my Marvel Universe and I love them dearly.”

Aside from her screenwriting duties, Tina will be producing the Paramount+ film alongside SNL‘s Lorne Michaels. In addition to writing the original 2004 Mean Girls script, Tina also wrote the 2017 Broadway show with music written by her husband, Jeff Richmond, and Nell Benjamin is behind the musical’s lyrics. Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez Jr. are set to direct the movie musical.

“It has been a joy to work on Mean Girls and to watch it go from film, to musical, and now to musical film,” coproducer Lorne, who helped produce both the musical and 2004’s Mean Girls, said. “I am very proud that Tina’s story and characters continue to resonate with new generations.”

Tina originally wrote Mean Girls in 2004, which starred Lindsay Lohan as Cady Heron, a transfer student from Africa attempting to fit into American high school for the first time, where she meets the tyrannical popular group known as The Plastics run by Regina George (played by Rachel McAdams).

In the movie musical, Angourie Rice, who is best known for her roles in Mare of Easttown and Marvel’s Spider-Man franchise, will be playing Cady Heron. Reneé Rapp, who played Regina George in the Broadway musical of Mean Girls and also stars in the HBO Max series The Sex Lives of College Girls, will reprise the role on-camera.

“We’re thrilled to be bringing this iconic property back to the big screen in musical form with our incredible filmmaking team,” Paramount president of production Elizabeth Raposo said, via Variety.

Scroll through the gallery below for all of the ~fetch~ details on Mean Girls: The Musical movie.

