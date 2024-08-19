Get ready for a musical adventure like no other! BBC One and iPlayer are rolling out a fresh reality show called Made in Korea: The K-Pop Experience, which is set to redefine what you think you know about boy bands.

Premiering on August 17, this six-part series is a whirlwind of music, dance, and drama, as a UK boy band embarks on a 100-day K-pop training boot camp aimed at taking the global stage by storm.

Keep reading for everything we know about Dear Alice.

Who Are Dear Alice?

Here’s the scoop: the show is a star-studded collaboration between Moon&Back Media, SM Entertainment, and SM & Kakao Entertainment America.

It’s all about putting the band, known as Dear Alice, through a rigorous regime of choreography, vocal coaching and performance critiques from K-pop experts. And yes, they’ll be doing some sightseeing in Seoul — just enough to make your travel dreams bubble up!

So, who are the daring lads diving into this K-pop experiment? Let’s introduce you to the quintet that’s about to steal the spotlight:

Blaise Noon, 19

From London, Blaise is the baby of the group. His journey started at the BRIT School, followed by Urdang Academy where he dived deep into dance and musical theatre. Blaise never imagined himself in a boy band until the audition call came. Now, he’s in Korea, living his dream and soaking up every bit of the K-pop magic. Catch his updates on Instagram @blaisenoon.

Dexter Greenwood, 22

Also from London, Dexter’s been a performer since his teens, studying at D&B Academy of Performing Arts and recently graduating with a diploma. His bubbly and energetic nature made joining a pop group a natural choice. Dexter was already in Newcastle for a pantomime when he got the chance to audition in London. His family’s thrilled about his big break—his mum’s especially excited given her love for boy bands. Follow Dexter’s journey on Instagram @dexter.greenwood.

Olly Quinn, 20

Hailing from Sunderland, Olly’s background is as diverse as his talents. With a degree in Musical Theatre from Laine Theatre Arts and Bird College, Olly’s been in the performing arts scene for years, including a stint as a chorister. After leaving his performing arts studies, he dabbled in modeling and event work until he found out about the show. Skeptical at first, he went for it—and now he’s part of Dear Alice! Follow Olly’s adventures on Instagram @ollyquinnnn.

James Sharp, 23

James, from Huddersfield, might be the most recognizable member, thanks to his popular SHARPTWINS page where he and his twin brother showcase their dance moves. With over 7 million followers and appearances on shows like MTV Cribs and Blue Peter, James is no stranger to the limelight. Joining the band felt like the next step in his musical journey. Check out his updates on Instagram @jamsharpy.

Reese Carter, 20

From Cirencester, Reese brings a blend of theater and dance experience from his previous gigs on cruise ships. Known as the energetic and mischievous one, Reese sees himself as the glue that keeps the band together. With his positive energy and knack for keeping everyone on track, Reese adds a special spark to Dear Alice. Follow his fun-filled updates on Instagram @reese.carter1.

Tune in to BBC One and iPlayer to catch all the behind-the-scenes action and see if Dear Alice can conquer the K-pop world!

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.