If you’re a fan of KATSEYE, you’re probably a fan of Manon Bannerman. The Swiss singer is one of the six members in the global girl group formed by HYBE and Geffen Records, and immediately caught fans’ attention upon her reveal.

Who Is Manon Bannerman?

Born on June 26, 2002 (a Cancer!), Manon was born in Zurich, Switzerland to a Swiss-Italian mother and Ghanaian father. She also has one older sister.

Before capturing hearts as a member of the girl group KATSEYE, Manon was a popular influencer, amassing a following with her viral photos and videos. And it was her social media buzz that caught the eye of a casting director, leading her to train at HYBE and Geffen.

But Manon isn’t just about dazzling looks and viral moments. She’s a gifted singer and songwriter who started writing her own music at the age of 5. Her talents extend beyond the stage—she’s also an accomplished painter, a skill that she showcased in the Netflix documentary Pop Star Academy: KATSEYE, which premiered on August 21, 2024.

Who Are KATSEYE?

Get ready to meet the next big thing in the global music scene — KATSEYE! Formed through the 2023 survival show The Debut: Dream Academy, this group is not your typical K-pop band. KATSEYE is on a mission to blend K-pop influences with a universal appeal, creating a fresh and exciting sound that transcends traditional boundaries.

The group is a melting pot of international talent. Alongside Manon, KATSEYE features American stars Daniela Avanzini, Lara Rajagopalan and Megan Skiendiel, South Korea’s Yoonchae Jeong and from the Philippines, Sophia Laforteza.

“I think we always try to keep saying that we’re sisters because it genuinely feels like we are,” Manon told Teen Vogue of the group’s dynamic. “We all live together. All six of us are going through this very unique journey that no one else really can relate to, so that gives us this special bond, and it’s amazing, I mean, to always have five girls who know exactly what you’re going through.”

On August 21, KATSEYE’s journey was showcased in the highly anticipated Netflix documentary Pop Star Academy: KATSEYE, which gave a glimpse into the the making of one of the most exciting new groups in the industry. Watch it on Netflix, now!

