Nicholas Alexander Chavez‘ is the internet’s newest boyfriend — but sorry ladies, it looks like he already has a girlfriend!

ICYMI, Nicholas has skyrocketed in popularity thanks to his role as Lyle Menendez in Ryan Murphy‘s 2024 Netflix series Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story. Prior to his breakout role, he was known for portraying Spencer Cassadine on the ABC soap opera General Hospital, where he received the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Younger Performer in a Drama Series for his performance.

Given his new widespread interest, fans are dying to know more about the actor behind Lyle, especially when it comes to his love life. So, who exactly is his significant other, Victoria Abbott?

Keep reading to learn everything we know about her:

1. She’s an actress, too

Like her boyfriend, Victoria is also an actor! Victoria’s big break came after she played Gina in the Netflix show, Echoes, a psychological thriller starring Michelle Monaghan and Matt Bomer. She also has an acting credit for the 2021 TV series Geisting.

It also seems like Nicholas and Victoria may met on the set of Ryan Murpy’s other 2024 series Grotesquerie, where she plays a character named Andrea Saldana, alongside her now-boyfriend, who stars as Father Charlie.

Recently, she shared several photos taken on the set from the show, including one of her and Nicholas. “Episode 4 is live! Get ready for 5 next week. Heard red was my color,” she wrote in the caption.

2. She’s from Nebraska

Victoria was born and raised in Bellevue, Nebraska, and moved to Los Angeles at the age of 13, according to her IMDb profile.

“I started acting right around the beginning of 8th grade when I first moved to California,” she told Voyage LA in 2020. “I fell absolutely head over heels in love with it, and that love still hasn’t gone away as I’m now going into my sophomore year of college. The first job I ever booked was a Disney infinity commercial when I was 13. I’ve just been auditioning and filming ever since. Most recently, before the quarantine, I booked and filmed a Joji music video that is out now!”

3. She has a twin sister

She has an identical twin sister named Madison Abbott, who is also an actress.

4. She’s been dating Nicholas for several months

It’s unclear when exactly they began dating, but the couple seemed to have hard launched their relationship around March of this year.

Their relationship became more public in 2024, with Nicholas sharing glimpses of their travels and special moments on Instagram.

“I love you to the moon and back a million times over,” Chavez wrote in his Instagram stories, along with a photo of Abbott on vacation. “Happy 23rd birthday, baby!”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.