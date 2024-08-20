KATSEYE is the hottest new girl group! Since the girls burst onto the music scene, fans are dying to know more about all of the members behind the global girl group — starting with the group’s leader, Sophia Laforteza .

Keep reading for everything we know about Sophia.

Who Is Sophia Laforteza?

Sophia, 21, was born on December 31, 2002 (a Capricorn!) and is from the Philippines. She’s signed under the influential HYBE and Geffen Records, and her star is on the rise!

Sophia’s musical journey began early, as she started singing at just 3 years old. By 5, she was already delving into ballet, jazz, musical theatre, hip hop and tap dancing.

Growing up in the Philippines, she was immersed in a creative environment, with her mother, Carla Guevara-Laforteza, being a renowned stage actress and singer, while her father, Basilio Godfrey Laforteza III, transitioned from being a dancer to an executive chef. Sophia also has an older brother, Luke Gregory, who is a year her senior.

Sophia’s accomplishments also extend beyond her musical talents! She graduated high school with the highest honors, collecting 10 awards and 7 medals along the way. Fluent in both English and Tagalog, she is known for her hilarious and diligent personality.

Sophia’s big break came through The Debut: Dream Academy, a reality show that was a collaboration between HYBE Entertainment and Geffen Records. The show was broadcast live on social media, featuring 20 finalists who underwent rigorous K-pop training.

Sophia triumphed in the finale on November 17, 2023, in Los Angeles, earning her place in KATSEYE, alongside other standout contestants from around the globe.

Who Are KATSEYE?

KATSEYE, formed through The Debut: Dream Academy, blends K-pop influences with a global appeal. The aim was to create a sensation that transcends traditional K-pop boundaries, making a significant mark on the international stage.

Besides Sophia, KATSEYE includes five other members including Daniela Avanzini, Lara Rajagopalan and Megan Skiendiel (all hailing from the United States), Yoonchae Jeong (South Korea) and Manon Bannerman (Switzerland).

“We are going to be here for each other for the rest of our lives [but] the company does provide so much support for us,” Sophia said of the members during an interview with Teen Vogue. “We will always have somebody to talk to. Even if we’re doing something on our schedule where it’s just us and we don’t have the girls, they’re always checking up on us. Even on any set that we’re on, anybody on set is always checking up on our physical and our mental.”

The group recently performed on Good Morning America and will be featured in a Netflix documentary titled Pop Star Academy: KATSEYE, which premieres on August 21, 2024.

