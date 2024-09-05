KATSEYE, the international girl group making waves across the globe, showcases a dazzling mix of talent and cultural diversity. Among the six standout members is Megan, whose making waves for her unique background and style. As KATSEYE celebrates their new Netflix documentary series, Pop Star Academy: KATSEYE, and their EP, SIS (Soft Is Strong), it’s time to delve into the world of Megan and explore what makes her shine.

Who Is Megan from KATSEYE?

Megan Meiyok Skiendiel, known professionally as Megan, was born on February 10, 2006, in Honolulu, Hawaii. She is Chinese, Singaporean and American — her middle name, Meiyok (美 玉), means “beautiful jade” in Chinese.

As an Aquarius, Megan brings an inventive and idealistic energy to her performances. On stage, she exudes a captivating blend of confidence and mystery, while offstage, her approachable and playful side shines through. This duality makes her a beloved figure among fans and a dynamic member of KATSEYE.

Before joining KATSEYE, Megan made a name for herself in the fashion world. She was a sought-after runway model, showcasing her talents at prestigious events like Paris and LA’s fashion week for high couture.

Fun fact: she is fluent in English, has a basic understanding of Cantonese and also knows some French.

Who Are KATSEYE?

Get ready to meet the next big thing in the global music scene — KATSEYE! Formed through the 2023 survival show The Debut: Dream Academy, this group is not your typical K-pop band. KATSEYE is on a mission to blend K-pop influences with a universal appeal, creating a fresh and exciting sound that transcends traditional boundaries.

The group is a melting pot of international talent. Alongside Megan, KATSEYE features fellow American stars Daniela Avanzini and Lara Rajagopalan, Switzerland’s Manon Bannerman, South Korea’s Yoonchae Jeong and from the Philippines, Sophia Laforteza.

“The journey so far has just been amazing,” Megan said of KATSEYE during an interview with HypeBae from September 2024. “This journey has taught us so much about each other and just like, about ourselves, and it pushed us to grow in a way that we’ve never grown before. Obviously, it’s sad and can be hard when you train for a while and then you lose some of your best friends on the way. We all go through our personal challenges, but with the challenges come victories, like personal growth and finding confidence and learning new skills. This journey so far has been a roller coaster but it’s just been such an amazing experience, and I couldn’t ask for anything different.”

