There’s no cuter friendship than Meghan Trainor and JoJo Siwa. The musicians met when shooting a video for The J Team star’s YouTube channel, and their bond has seriously blossomed over the years!

When chatting with J-14 exclusively in June 2021, the “All About That Bass” singer recalled going to JoJo’s house for the first time and seeing the “coolest things.”

“It looks like a museum of JoJo,” Meghan gushed. “That was like an iconic moment that I’ll remember for the rest of my life. One of her toilets has — you know, how her Tesla has her face all over it? She did that to her toilet and I was like, ‘Nobody is cooler than you are.’ Like, this is insane. And she was like, ‘I know, right?!’ … I think that was the coolest moment I have with her. I’ve had many, but that one was one I’ll never forget.”

The first time Meghan and JoJo hung out together was in March 2020, and fans literally watched their friendship begin.

“Meghan Trainor is coming over to my house right now,” the “D.R.E.A.M.” songstress told her millions of YouTube subscribers before launching into how they met. According to JoJo, they were rehearsing at the same location when Meghan’s mom told the Nickelodeon star that Meghan was a huge fan. Then, they decided to collaborate on a YouTube video. “Honestly, I’m not gonna lie, my mind is blown!” JoJo said.

Throughout the 20-minute-long video, fans watched as JoJo drove Meghan around and the girls had their own mini version of carpool karaoke. “This is my dream come true,” the former Dance Moms star told the camera before playing “Lips Are Movin” and singing along.

At the time, the girls also discussed the possibility of collaborating on a song together, which they kind of did in December 2020. While JoJo didn’t actually sing one of Meghan’s songs, the dancer did show off her moves when starring in the music video for the Massachusetts native’s holiday tune “I Believe In Santa.”

“You literally made one of my dreams come true, dancing for a major artist,” JoJo told Meghan in a behind-the-scenes clip from the music video’s set. “She asked me to be in the music video and I lost it! … I seriously love this video so much.”

The reality TV alum also called her bestie the “most supportive human on set.” Scroll through our gallery for a complete timeline of JoJo and Meghan’s friendship.

