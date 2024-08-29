Although MEOVV has yet to make its official debut, the excitement surrounding The Black Label’s inaugural K-pop group is already palpable across the internet. This eagerly awaited quintet features ELLA, GAWON, SOOIN, ANNA and NARIN — all of whom are quite young. Keep reading to discover their ages, zodiac signs and more!

The buzz around MEOVV’s debut has been building rapidly as fans speculate about the members of this highly anticipated group. On August 21, The Black Label started unveiling each member individually, though they have not yet announced an official debut date. Speculation suggests that MEOVV might make their debut in September.

For those who might not be familiar, The Black Label is a music agency created by Teddy Park, a renowned producer known for his contributions to K-pop powerhouses such as BLACKPINK, Big Bang, and 2NE1. The agency is already home to major stars like Taeyang and Jeon Somi. With MEOVV, The Black Label aims to establish a significant presence in the girl group sector.

Earlier this year, the label hinted at the upcoming debut, stating, “Hello, this is THE BLACK LABEL. The girl group we are producing is preparing for their debut in the first half of this year.” This statement has only added to the anticipation.

In a move that heightened the intrigue, The Black Label applied for the trademark “MÈOVV” across various categories earlier this year, offering fans an early glimpse into the group’s name.

On August 28, Capitol Records announced their partnership with MEOVV in collaboration with The Black Label, even before the group’s debut. This partnership was highlighted by a teaser image showcasing The Black Label’s new Seoul headquarters, humorously overrun by five large cats. Capitol Records echoed this theme by featuring similar black cats on the roof of the iconic Capitol Records Tower in Hollywood.

Capitol Records, known for its roster of prominent artists including Katy Perry, Ice Spice, Maggie Rogers, Niall Horan, Sam Smith, and The Beatles, is now set to add MEOVV to its prestigious lineup.

To find out the ages of MEOVV’s members, be sure to check out our gallery below:

