Fashion’s biggest night is back! The 2023 Met Gala will be held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday, May 1, and this year’s theme is honoring the late legend Karl Lagerfeld. Vogue editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour will host, as always, alongside a star-studded list of co-chairs.

The Met’s Costume Institute exhibit is set to be titled “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” and will showcase 150 of the designer’s looks spanning his entire career. Aside from being at the helm of his eponymous line, the late designer worked for Chloé, Fendi, Chanel and other well-known brands.

Teasing the forthcoming exhibit, Andrew Bolton, the Costume Institute’s Wendy Yu Curator in Charge, told Vogue in September 2022 that they will “not do a traditional retrospective” to honor Karl’s legacy. Keep reading for all the details about the 2023 met gala, including hosts, how to watch and more.

When Is the 2023 Met Gala?

The event is set to take place on Monday, May 1, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

Who Is Hosting the 2023 Met Gala?

Vogue announced in January 2023 that Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, Roger Federer and Dua Lipa would co-chair the event.

“Excited to announce that I am one of the #MetGala 2023 Co-Chairs alongside Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, Roger Federer and Anna Wintour. See you for the First Monday in May #CostumeInstitute Benefit,” the “Levitating” songstress shared via Twitter. “The 2023 Met Gala celebrates the opening of “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” and provides The Costume Institute with its primary source of annual funding for exhibitions, publications, acquisitions, operations, and capital improvements.”

What Is the 2023 Met Gala Theme?

The exhibit will officially be called “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” and attendees are expected to wear something “in honor of Karl.”

When describing what fans can expect, museum curator Andrew Bolton told Vogue, that Karl “would sketch everything,” and the exhibit would showcase that.

“He would always say that he could draw before he could talk or walk. In many ways it was his primary form of communication, whether he was delivering them by fax machine or iPhone,” he shared. “So at its heart the exhibition will look at the evolution of Karl’s two-dimensional drawings into three-dimensional garments.”

How to Watch the Met Gala?

While the actual event isn’t televised, the red carpet will get tons of coverage. Details about how to watch have yet to be released thus far.

Scroll through our gallery for everything you need to know about the 2023 Met Gala hosts.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.