Is it game over for Mighty Ducks: Game Changers? The second season of the Disney+ series premiered in September 2022, but can we expect a season 3? Here’s everything we know.

Will There Be a Season 3 of ‘Mighty Ducks: Game Changers’?

Sadly, Disney+ cancelled Mighty Ducks: Game Changers after two seasons in February 2023.

Based on the 1990s The Mighty Ducks film trilogy, the spinoff series was a reimagined version of the hockey team starring Emilio Estevez as Coach Bombay. The show — which premiered in March 2021 — followed a new group of misfit athletes who didn’t make the “ultra-competitive, powerhouse youth hockey team” the Ducks. Instead, they formed their own hockey team.

Lauren Graham from Gilmore Girls fame also stars in the series alongside Brady Noon as her son, Evan. Maxwell Simkins, Swayam Bhatia, Luke Islam, Kiefer O’Reilly, Taegen Burns, Bella Higginbotham and DJ Watts round out the Don’t Bothers hockey players.

“I felt humbled to be asked back. I feel very satisfied with that. It was a great experience but, of course, whatever they ask, I would love to,” Game Changers star Elden Henson told HollywoodLife of season 2 in April 2021. “I am so happy and proud of these new kids. They are all great little actors, and I have been lucky to be a part of it in some sort of way. So, whatever they ask, I am down.”

The second season left off after former NHL player Colin Cole, played in the show by Josh Duhamel, coached the Mighty Ducks during an intense summer hockey institute in California. Josh joined the cast ahead of season 2, following Emilio’s shocking exit as coach Gordon Bombay.

“Because this is a pretty storied franchise and has a lot of history, and Emilio did such an amazing job all those years playing Gordon Bombay, it was a little intimidating,” Josh previously told TVLine. “But at the same time, I was in another world compared to where they were, so they were coming into my world, too.”

“It felt like I had my own domain to make my own mark,” he added. “I didn’t have to live up to any other expectations, so that was scary but challenging. It was one of those jobs that turned out to be just a blast.”

