Six months after Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus announced their shocking split, the former couple may have just had an awkward run-in! Photographers snapped the exes both entering the same pre-Oscars party on Friday, February 7, but it’s unclear whether or not they interacted at the event.

For those who forgot, Miley and the Hunger Games actor broke up on August 21, 2019, after eight months of marriage.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” a rep told Us Weekly in a statement at the time. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

The devastating news came just one day after Miley was photographed kissing and packing on the PDA with Kaitlynn Carter in Lake Como, Italy. But when rumors started spreading that the former Hannah Montana star had cheated on her husband, she took to Twitter to set the record straight once and for all.

“I can accept that the life I’ve chosen means I must live completely open and transparent with my fans who I love, and the public, 100% of the time,” she wrote on August 22, 2019. “What I cannot accept is being told I’m lying to cover up a crime I haven’t committed. I have nothing to hide.”

“The truth is, once Liam and I reconciled, I meant it and I was committed,” she continued. “There are NO secrets to uncover here. I’ve learned from every experience in my life. I’m not perfect, I don’t want to be, it’s boring. I’ve grown up in front of you, but the bottom line is, I HAVE GROWN UP.”

“I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating,” Miley added. “Liam and I have been together for a decade. I’ve said it before and it remains true, I love Liam and always will.”

“BUT at this point I had to make a healthy decision for myself to leave a previous life behind,” the singer wrote. “I am the healthiest and happiest I have been in a long time. You can say I am a twerking, foul mouthed hillbilly, but I am not a liar.”

Miley also dropped a new song, called “Slide Away,” on August 15, 2019, and it seemed like it was all about her former flame.

“Once upon a time, it was paradise / Once upon a time, I was paralyzed / Think I’m gonna miss these harbor lights / But it’s time to let it go” the lyrics read. “Once upon a time, it was made for us / Woke up one day, it had turned to dust / Baby, we were found, but now we’re lost / So it’s time to let it go.”

And when the singer released her new collab with Ariana Grande and Lana Del Rey a few days later, called “Don’t Call Me Angel,” fans were convinced that she had thrown some major shade toward her ex in it! They were quick to point out that the actor’s nickname for the blonde beauty was — you guessed it — angel.

Miley’s dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, even revealed to Entertainment Tonight at the MTV Video Music Awards on August 26, 2019, that his daughter was so much happier now that she and Liam decided to go their separate ways.

“All I know for sure is I heard my daughter say today she’s the happiest she’s ever been in her life following [the breakup.] That’s when I saw Miley being so happy,” he said. “Somewhere along the stress and strain of different things I didn’t see her smiling as often for a little while and, all of a sudden she’s like the sun… Everything happens for a reason and the main thing for me, as Miley’s daddy, is she’s happy.”

And according to Radar Online, Miley was the one to end it.

“She said she wanted an open relationship. She wasn’t ready for just one person for forever. He wanted babies, and she just didn’t anymore,” an insider told them, with another source adding, “Liam’s heartbroken.”

Liam spoke out about in an Instagram post on August 12, 2019.

“Hi all. Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward,” he wrote. “This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love.”

And “Wrecking Ball” songstress completely shaded her ex during an Instagram Live with her new boyfriend, Cody Simpson!

“There are good people out there that just happen to have d**ks. I’ve only ever met one, and he’s on this live,” she said. “I always thought I had to be gay, because I thought all guys were evil, but it’s not true. You don’t have to be gay, there are good people with d**ks out there … you’ve just got to find them. You’ve got to find a d**k that’s not a d**k, you know?”

OK, ouch. The former flames also unfollowed each other on Instagram. Ugh, is anyone else heartbroken over this breakup? We know we are. Miley and Liam had one of the most magical love stories ever. They met and fell for each other on set of The Last Song back in 2009, and were on and off for almost 10 years before tying the knot in December 2018. They were seriously couple goals — constantly posting the most adorable, PDA-filled pictures, gushing over each other in interviews and supporting each other’s work.

But when exactly did these two make things official, you ask? And how did they go from costars to lovers? And what led to their split? Let’s take a walk down memory lane, shall we? It’s actually been quite a long and complicated journey for the former lovebirds, and we’re breaking their relationship down for you from start to finish.

