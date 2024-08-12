You’ll always find your way back home! Miley Cyrus, a first-time Grammy winner this year, has now been named a Disney Legend.

On August 11, Miley was officially anointed as the newest “Disney Legend,” an honor reserved for those who have made a significant impact on the company, during a ceremony held at the Honda Centre in Anaheim, California, during the annual D23 fan convention on Sunday, August 11.

Keep reading for all of her most impactful quotes from the night.

On Her Early Disney Days

During her speech, Miley recalled her early days at Disney.

“In 2005, Disney was on a mission to rebuild the company. That’s why they hired [Disney CEO] Bob Iger, and me,” she joked. She continued, “I stand here still proud to have been Hannah Montana. This award is dedicated to Hannah and all of her amazing, loyal fans, and to everyone who has made my dream a reality. To quote the legend herself, ‘This is the life,’” she said, referring to the Hannah Montana song of the same name.

On Her ‘Bangerz’ Era

IMiley also took the chance to poke fun at a couple of mainstay pop culture moments, one being the longstanding rumor that Disney kids are all created in the company’s Burbank offices and, secondly, her infamous Bangerz era.

“I definitely wasn’t created in a lab, and if I was, there must have been a bug in the system, which caused me to malfunction somewhere between the years of 2013 and 2016. Sorry, Mickey!” the star quipped.

On Her ‘Disney Legend Secret’

Later in the speech, Miley shed some tears as she shared her “Disney Legend secret.”

“I’m gonna let everybody get on a little Disney Legend secret. I’m the one that tells you what you’re not supposed to know. And what I want to say, is that legends get scared, too. I’m scared right now, but the difference is we do it anyway, and all of you can do that every single day. It’s legendary to be afraid and do it anyway. There is no such thing as failure when you try,” she said, as she wiped away a tear.

At the D23 Expo in Anaheim on Sunday night, Miley was honored alongside other Disney Legends including costume designer Colleen Atwood, Angela Bassett, Disney Parks cast member Martha Blanding, James L. Brooks, James Cameron, Jamie Lee Curtis, Marvel comic artist Steve Ditko, Harrison Ford, animator Mark Henn, Frank Oz, Kelly Ripa, imagineer Joe Rohde and John Williams.

