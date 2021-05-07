She’s taking over New York City! Miley Cyrus was spotted in the Big Apple on Thursday, May 6, days before she’s set to take the Saturday Night Live stage.

The former Disney Channel star sported a colorful floral print dress, black heels and sunglasses while walking with her mom, Tish Cyrus, who wore a denim suit paired with sneakers. Miley also held what appeared to be a velvet handbag and donned big gold hoops along with her signature rings. Miley also teased her Saturday, May 8, SNL appearance in the show’s teaser video. “Rules, [nothing],” the songstress joked in the Instagram promo. Adding on Twitter, “Sorry in advance Mom.”

Hours later, she was spotted stepping out in a second look. Giving off more of a rocker chic vibe, Miley paired a red plaid skirt with fishnet stockings and back heels. The actress also showed off her tattoos in a black tank top that read “Let It Rock.”

When it comes to her SNL performance, Miley is set to sing “Without You” alongside The Kid Laroi. “Live from New York with little bro,” she captioned a Twitter picture of herself and the Australian musician backstage at the show. In a separate social media post, Miley uploaded a video giving fans a first look at their performance. “StOkEd FoR @nbcsnl this week with my boys,” she captioned the clip.

The Last Song star’s performance comes months after she released her seventh studio album Plastic Hearts in November 2020, which includes songs like “Midnight Sky,” “Prisoner” and more.

“I have a fear of writing new music because what I’ve been is so large,” she told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe prior to the record’s release. “I’m really excited for this record to come out because it’s the most proud I could be of anything. And again, I just feel so much gratitude towards the collaborators who helped me create it.”

As for what fans can expect from Miley as her career continues to evolve? During the same interview, the “Can’t Be Tamed” songstress explained, “I am not the person I was yesterday. … In a way, every night before I go to sleep, I say goodbye to myself in a way, because it’s like that person’s done. There’s like a sadness to it sometimes because I do evolve really quickly because I’m very absorbent. Like I just take everything in.”

Scroll through our gallery to see all the pictures of Miley in New York City.

