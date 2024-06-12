Miley Cyrus may have shied away from her Disney Channel roots, but the singer has a lot to thank for her massive net worth! Making her one of the richest former child stars from the network, the Hannah Montana alum has made a pretty penny between her acting and singing career.

Keep reading to find out how much the pop star is worth today.

What is Miley Cyrus’ Net Worth?

The daughter of country music legend Billy Ray Cyrus had some Hollywood roots before her time in the spotlight. Combined with her successful career as an entertainer, at just 31-years-old, Miley is worth a staggering $160 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth!

How Did Miley Cyrus Become Famous?

Miley first rose to fame in 2006 when she starred in the hit Disney show Hannah Montana. At the time, the young actress was 13-years-old when she took on the lead role as a pop star who was living a double life.

Fans of the singer might not know this, but that wasn’t her acting debut! In 2003, Miley played young Ruthie in Big Fish. While this wasn’t a breakout role for the star, it did mark the beginning of her career in the entertainment world.

Thanks to the Disney show’s massive success from the jump, Miley was quickly launched into superstardom. A year after the first season aired, Miley hit the recording studio and dropped her debut album, Meet Miley Cyrus. The record skyrocketed to number one on the Billboard 200 chart — also launching her career in the music industry.

Fast forward through many seasons of Hannah Montana, several movies and singles, Miley made a massive shift in her career in 2013. Looking to breakaway from her “good girl” image, Miley started dropping songs that reflected the change. At the MTV Awards that year, she danced alongside Robin Thicke with a very controversial performance. While some viewers felt offended by her provocative moves, Miley’s stardom only grew.

That same year, Miley dropped her single “Wrecking Ball” — which literally and metaphorically destroyed her child star image with a wrecking ball.

After what fans have dubbed her “rebellious” era, the singer made another shift in her career sometime in 2017. Miley leaned more towards a bohemian style with the release of her song “Malibu.”

Years of hard work finally paid off in 2024, as the singer accepted her first Grammy Award for her song “Flowers,” which won Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.