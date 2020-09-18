She’s single and ready to mingle! Miley Cyrus gave fans an inside look into her life after splitting up from Cody Simpson via videos uploaded to Instagram Stories on Thursday, September 17. The former Disney Channel star’s days are filled with throwback songs and “more alone time” to strip down, according to the clips.

Throughout the series of videos, the Hannah Montana alum, 27, unzipped her pants before ruffling her hair and even going topless. She danced along to legendary musician Joan Jett‘s “Do You Wanna Touch Me.”

“Hard days night,” she captioned the final clip, which showed Miley holding her hands over her chest.

Miley confirmed in an August Instagram Live that she and Cody, 23, had officially gone their separate ways after 10 months together.

“Today, it came out that me and my boyfriend had broken up. It was ‘confirmed by a reliable source,’ although no one is reliable in a relationship, except the two individuals participating in it. But for right now, two halves cannot make a whole and we’re individually just working on ourselves to become the people that we want to be,” she explained at the time. “Like everyone else at this age, we’re deciding who we want to be and what we want to do with our lives.”

Following the breakup, the songstress opened up about heartbreak during an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s Essentials Radio. When talking about how she deals with the end of a relationship, Miley revealed that she tries “not to get lost in emotion.”

“Our emotion sometimes makes us believe that every thought that we think is real,” she said. “And I remember at a time we’re dealing with heartbreak, it’s like, ‘I’m never going to be the same again.’ You know? … All of these things I was telling myself. It’s just not true.”

Now, when it comes to looking for a significant other, Miley said she wants to date someone “boring.”

“I usually end up complaining they’re boring, but that’s what I need. I need boring,” she said during an episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast from August 16. “I definitely, definitely need a calming, I need an anchor, I need a weight. It’s really important that I feel fulfilled and, yeah, they have to bring something to the table.”

