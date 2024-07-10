The internet has been abuzz for years about the friendship between Drake and Millie Bobby Brown. Despite the noticeable age difference between the two, which raised concerns among many fans, the Stranger Things star has consistently emphasized that their relationship is purely platonic.

But how did this unlikely pairing come to be? Keep reading to get a full breakdown on their friendship timeline.

The Canadian rapper, 37, and actress, 20, have been friends since 2017! The duo first met after Drake had invited her out to his Brisbane show.

Millie later revealed that the performer not only personally extended the invitation, but that he was just as starstruck by her as she was by him! While speaking at the SAG Awards shortly after their meeting, she explained, “Drake’s my man, I love Drake! He is amazing!”

“I was in his dressing room with my whole family,” she continued. “I was like: ‘Just want to say hi,’ he was like: ‘Oh my god.’ He was having a fanboy moment; I was having a fangirl moment and a Drake moment.”

After the show, the two went on to grab dinner, as well as the next night before meeting up again in Sydney, she told W Magazine in 2018.

The actress went out to share more details about their friendship. “We text all the time, he helps me with everything. Just life lessons, he’s amazing, he’s a great human being.”

Following their first hangout, Millie invited Drake as her plus-one to the Netflix Golden Globes afterparty. She shared a photo of the two together at the event writing, “blessed to have my security be my +1 at the netflix party.”

Two months later, the Enola Holmes star attended the Emmys solo, however, she did mention her BFF. “He’s honestly so fantastic and a great model,” Millie said to Access Hollywood. “We text, we just [texted] each other the other day, and he was like: ‘I miss you so much,’ and I was like: ‘I miss you more!’ He’s coming to Atlanta, so I’m definitely going to go and see him.”

The outlet further asked what they text each other about and Millie replied, “About boys, he helps me! He’s great, he’s wonderful, I love him.”

Her comments raised eyebrows since they have a 17-year age gap. At the time, Millie was just 14 while Drake was 32.

However, Millie set the record straight. “Why u gotta make a lovely friendship ur headline?” she reportedly wrote on her Instagram stories after the Emmys.

“U guys are weird… For real. im lucky to have people in the business extend their time to help me further my career and offer their wisdom and guidance.”

The two haven’t let the negative comments deter their bond as Drake and Millie seem to still be on good terms.

