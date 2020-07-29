She’s saying goodbye to Eleven and hello to a brand new role — well, for now, that is! Yep, Millie Bobby Brown just got cast in the upcoming Netflix movie The Girls I’ve Been, and we seriously can’t wait.

On Tuesday, July 28, Deadline announced that the 16-year-old would appear alongside Jason Bateman in the streaming service’s adaptation of Tess Sharpe’s novel. According to Netflix, The Girls I’ve Been is “a twisty, exhilarating thriller centering around a con artist, Nora, who must use her powers of persuasion and impersonation to get herself, her girlfriend, and ex-boyfriend free during a hostage situation at a bank.”

But get this, you guys — the book hasn’t even been released yet! It may be a while until the film actually premieres considering the novel isn’t set to be released until January 26, 2021, but at least we have something to look forward to! Aside from just starring in the movie, Millie has also signed on to produce. That’s right, the actress is adding new titles to her already impressive resume.

As fans know, The Girls I’ve Been isn’t the only Netflix project that Millie has on the horizon. Yep, she is also set to star in Enola Holmes, where she’s playing the sister of iconic detective, Sherlock Holmes. And, of course, Season 4 of Stranger Things is also in the works!

What can viewers expect when the highly-anticipated fourth season finally premieres, you ask? Well, for those who missed it, a lot went down in the final episode of Season 3 — and fans might want to grab some tissues before watching it because it was definitely an emotional one. In a moment that broke fans’ hearts everywhere, Sheriff Jim Hopper was forced to sacrifice himself to save the world. But in the final scene of the season, the show dropped a major hint that Hopper was alive after all!

Then, in February 2020, it was confirmed in a seriously shocking teaser trailer that Hopper is alive and well after all. Although not a lot of information has been released about when fans can expect to watch Season 4, we do know one thing — it sounds like it’s going to be intense.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.