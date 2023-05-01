A new Christmas classic! Journey to Bethlehem is an upcoming musical retelling of the biblical story of Mary and Joseph, with Disney star Milo Manheim playing Joseph. Keep reading for everything we know about the Sony Affirm film, including cast, release date and more.

What Is ‘Journey to Bethlehem’ About?

According to IMDb, Journey to Bethlehem “weaves classic Christmas melodies into new pop songs in a music-infused retelling of the timeless story of Mary and Joseph and the birth of Jesus.”

Milo, who will play Joseph, announced his casting news via Instagram in February 2023, writing, “I can’t overemphasize what this project means to me. The gratitude is endless. YALL ARE GONNA LOVE THIS ONE.”

Along with Milo, the cast includes Fiona Palomo as Mary and Antonio Banderas as King Herod.

Music producer Adam Anders (Glee, High School Musical, Descendants) is making his directorial debut and wrote the script along with Peter Barsocchini (High School Musical franchise) with music by Nikki Anders (Glee, High School Musical, Descendants) and Peer Astrom (Rock of Age, Glee, High School Musical, Descendants). The movie is being produced by Sony Affirm and Monarch Media.

“This joyous and fresh take on Mary and Joseph’s journey, combined with the infectious music and insanely passionate vision of Adam Anders made this an undeniable fit for Affirm Films and Sony Pictures to come alongside and help turn this amazing story into a Christmas classic that will resound with young children, families, teens and adults,” Rich Peluso, Head of Affirm Films, said in a statement.

When Will ‘Journey to Bethlehem’ Be Released?

The musical film is set to hit theatres on November 10, 2023, just in time for the Christmas season.

“I first had the idea for the film years ago when I was looking for a musical to watch with my family at Christmastime,” the director told Deadline. “I want this movie to be a bright light this Christmas season — as bright as the star of Bethlehem.”

“There are millions of families all over the world for whom this story is especially meaningful, mine being one of them,” producer Alan Powell told the outlet. To that end, we all consider it an incredible privilege to bring it to life and a tremendous responsibility to do it well.”

He added, “We’ve been amazed at Adam’s ability to tell the widely known story of Mary, Joseph and a jealous king in a way that feels fresh and contemporary, like you’ve never heard it before.”

Scroll through the gallery for everything we know about the soon-to-be Christmas classic, Journey to Bethlehem.

