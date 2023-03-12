From costars to real-life best friends! Milo Manheim loves the “chemistry” he has with Prom Pact and Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. “extraordinary” and “incredible” costar Peyton Elizabeth Lee, he exclusively tells J-14 while gushing over the two projects they have coming out together this year.

“She’s three years younger than me, but she feels three years older than me. She’s definitely smarter than me,” Milo, 21, shares while promoting his new Paramount+ series School Spirits. “It would be not smart then to keep casting us in stuff together if we didn’t [have chemistry]. But I had such an amazing time working with her. She really is so smart. I can’t stress that enough.”

He added, “She’s an incredible actress. I’ve learned so much from her, and she is funny as heck.”

Milo and Peyton, 18, are set to star in the forthcoming Disney Channel Original Movie Prom Pact, set to premiere on March 30. The duo, with fellow costar Blake Draper, were ” like the Three Musketeers” on set.

“We did everything together,” he recalls. “We explored the city together.”

Once they finished the movie, Peyton went to Hawaii to film season 2 of her Disney+ series, Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. Eventually, Milo found himself on set with the Andi Mack alum once again.

“Then, doing Doogie, I met Alex Aiono, who’s also incredible. I should reach out to him. I haven’t talked to him in a month, but I love that guy so much. He’s an incredible person too,” Milo gushes. “I don’t know why I never expect to have such deep connections with my cast members when I’ve literally only had deep connections with my cast members. I’m always surprised when I get on a set and just platonically fall in love with these people.”

How exactly did Milo go from one role with Peyton to another? The actor actually exclusively told J-14 in July 2022 about how it all went down.

“While I was [in Vancouver], I was talking to the executive producer, Melvin Mar, who works on [Prom Pact] and also for the show Doogie,” Milo shared at the time. “And I was like, ‘Yo, Peyton’s birthday is coming up. I know she’s gonna be in Hawaii. I would love to fly out and just surprise her for her birthday, and if you wanna make me an extra or something, just so that I don’t have to pay for my ticket, that would be great.’ He’s like, ‘Let’s see what we can do.’ And then like a couple days later, he comes to me. He’s like, ‘Why don’t you just play her love interest this season.’”

And the rest is history!

