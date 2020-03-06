Ever since he stole the hearts of Disney Channel viewers as Zed in ZOMBIES, fans have been totally crushing on Milo Manheim. But wait, is the actor single?

Well, J-14 decided to do some investigating, and from the look of it, the newly 19-year-old may be single! Throughout his time in the spotlight, the young star has worked hard to keep his love life under wraps, but that hasn’t stopped some of his biggest fans from digging up all the dirt on who he’s dated. There’s been rumors that he’s been linked to actress Holiday Kriegel, model Alexis Ren, his Dancing With The Stars partner Witney Carson and even his ZOMBIES costar Meg Donnelly.

But who has Milo actually been in relationships with? No worries, because J-14 broke it all down from start to finish and made a complete guide to the cutie’s love life. Scroll through our gallery to uncover everyone Milo has ever dated and what went down between them.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.