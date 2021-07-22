Leave it up to her! Miranda Cosgrove spilled all the iCarly tea, and even revealed how the successful reboot series was almost very different.

In December 2020, it was first announced that Paramount+ would be rebooting the fan-favorite Nickelodeon series. Before it became what viewers already know and love, Miranda, 28, revealed that the show almost followed the actress’ character, Carly, and her brother Spencer (played by Jerry Trainor) as they attempted to run their own influencer house.

“I don’t think that any of us would have been up for that,” Miranda told Bustle in an interview released on July 7. “What excited me about doing iCarly again was getting to put the characters in situations that we couldn’t show before.”

Instead, the show — which premiered the first three episodes via the Paramount+ streaming service on July 17 — became a series appealing to both Millennials and Gen-Z. Also starring Nathan Kress (playing Freddie Benson), Laci Mosley (playing Harper) and Jaidyn Triplett (playing Millicent), the new iCarly made headlines for being super relatable as viewers watch Carly struggle through the ups and downs of being an adult.

“It’s nice to have people writing for Carly that have been through bad dating experiences and stuff as women,” she told the publication. Multiple episodes of the show have featured Carly on bad dates after her boyfriend broke up with her on a livestream.

Before agreeing to join the revival, Miranda told Bustle that she had conversations with her original costars. “Many people don’t like the idea of revivals, so we were all scared. We didn’t want to ruin anyone’s childhood memories,” the Despicable Me star explained. Of course, she eventually agreed. But this time, Miranda has an executive producer role.

“On the old iCarly, I just did whatever anybody said, because I was 13 and just wanted to do a good job,” she shared. “It’s nice to be able to voice your opinion and really be heard.”

One thing she pushed for, according to the interview, was the nostalgia factor. “We’re trying so hard to get a lot of the characters back,” Miranda said. So far, Nevel Papperman (played by Reed Alexander), Freddie’s mom (played by Mary Scheer) and Nora Dershlit (played by Danielle Morrow) are among the familiar faces who have popped up in the reboot.

All in all, the new version of iCarly has been chalked up as a success and has since been renewed for a second season. “I look forward to what the future brings!” Nathan wrote in an Instagram caption after the first season wrapped on June 26.

