Not only is Miranda Cosgrove gearing up to reprise her iconic Nickelodeon role in the upcoming iCarly reboot, but the 27-year-old actress is getting ready to inspire young minds by hosting Mission Unstoppable! As the show’s second season continues, Miranda is teaming up with huge names in the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) field for the Mission Unstoppable Girls Squad! — an “interactive live event” on Saturday, January 30 at 4 p.m. EST.

Participants will not only interact with the executive producer and host herself, but Hollywood legend and fellow executive producer Geena Davis, NASA Datanaut Fig O’ Reilly and scientist Jackie Means, who will be conducting an experiment via Zoom that budding scientists can try at home.

“Mission Unstoppable showcases women in STEM fields that come from all different backgrounds. Some of the women we’ve had on the show have jobs as chemists, zoologists, engineers, astronauts and oceanographers, just to name a few,” Miranda told J-14 exclusively. “This has been a really fun and exciting experience for me because it’s my first time executive producing and hosting a show, and every week I get to hear stories that truly inspire me.”

The School of Rock alum first found her interest in STEM when she was starting school at the University of Southern California. “I had a really hard time choosing my major. I changed it three times before I figured out something I really loved,” she explained. “I ended up majoring in Psychology which I never expected for myself. I sorta just fell into it when I took part in some experiments as extra credit for a general psychology course. I fell in love with it. Since psychology lands under the STEM umbrella, I was extra excited to be a part of Mission Unstoppable.”

Along with Mission Impossible season 2, Miranda just started production on the highly anticipated iCarly reboot for the upcoming Paramount+ streaming service.

“iCarly was a huge part of my childhood and I have so many memories from my time making the show. I feel like I grew up alongside the viewers,” Miranda recalled when sharing her goal for the new series. “My biggest hope for the revival is that it brings the people who watched the original series a lot of joy. The new show is mainly being made with all the original fans in mind. Although we hope families will enjoy it together, this version of the show will be more mature and follow our lives now.”

As 2021 continues, the superstar will make major moves with her acting career, continue to foster animals — “I’m currently fostering a pug named Maude,” she told J-14 — and work hard to empower young women alongside those in the STEM field.

“I think girls can do anything they set their minds to and by learning about these types of jobs early on they’re setting themselves up for more opportunities,” Miranda said. “If you see it, then you can be it.”

Register here for the Mission Unstoppable Girls Squad! livestream, and watch Miranda host Mission Impossible season 2 on CBS on Saturdays at 11 a.m.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.