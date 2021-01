Total throwback! Mitchel Musso caught up with J-14 in 2008, and the former Disney Channel star talked all things Hannah Montana. Not only did he spill some major tea on his iconic character, Oliver Oken, but also got real about working with Miley Cyrus on the fan-favorite series. Be sure to watch the exclusive video above for a walk down memory lane!

