Mitchel Musso became a household name among Disney Channel viewers when Hannah Montana premiered in 2006. Over the years, fans watched as the shaggy-haired teen they all knew and loved turned into to a handsome adult!

Although his claim to fame came from playing Oliver Oken on the fan-favorite series, Mitchel got his acting start years prior. In fact, his first role was a Cub Scout in the 2002 film The Keyman. From there, he nabbed some more minor movie appearances before starring alongside Kyle Massy in the 2005 Disney Channel Original Movie Life Is Ruff. Even after Hannah Montana came to an end in 2011, the Texas native continued his Disney career. To this day, he’s still voicing Jeremy in Phineas and Ferb!

In addition to his acting career, Mitchel has also dabbled in the music industry. He’s released one full-length album, one EP and a bunch of singles since 2009. Although his career flourished, things weren’t always the best for Mitchel. The actor had a run-in with the law in 2011 when he was arrested for a DUI in Los Angeles. Eventually, he pleaded no contest to one count of having a blood alcohol level of over 0.08 and, per E! News, was sentenced to 36 months informal probation, attended alcohol classes and paid a fine.

“In becoming an adult, I have learned first-hand that stepping up and taking responsibility is the best way to move forward,” Mitchel told the publication in a statement at the time. “I am especially thankful to my family and fans for their unwavering support and encouragement. I am glad to now put this in the past.”

As for his love life, Mitchel has kept his romantic relationships under wraps. He was linked to Haley Rome in 2015, but it’s unclear what went down between the two. Wondering what he’s up to now? Scroll through our gallery to see Mitchel’s transformation over the years.

