When Tana Mongeau, Bella Thorne and Mod Sun were together, they were stronger than ever. But once Bella officially called it quits with both Tana and Mod Sun, there was a lot of drama between these three.

“I don’t think anybody will really understand the bonds that I share with Mod or Tana,” Bella told Gay Times in January 2019. Yeah, we joke around about poly, but we aren’t in the sense that we don’t put a word, a box or label on too many things. It is what it is.”

Tana confirmed that she and the former Disney Channel starlet were together in September 2017. One month later, Bella revealed that she was also in a relationship with Mod Sun during an interview with the Los Angeles Times.

“Obviously, dating two people at once is a little difficult,” the Shake It Up alum told Cosmopolitan in November 2019. “If you’re gonna date a guy and a girl at the same time, those people have to really f–k with each other. Or literally f–k with each other. You know what I’m saying? It’s like, it really depends on finding the right mesh of two people.”

She continued, “It’s a really fun experience and I have been able to capture that a couple times, and I just love that idea. I love loving two people at once. I love sharing stories with three people in one room. So, I’m always trying to find ways to make it work because I think it really would make me happy.”

Bella and Tana were together until February 2019, when the pair took to Twitter and announced their split. “I love her forever don’t get that twisted,” Tana wrote on social media at time. “She changed my life forever. Don’t really wanna talk on it.”

The actress stayed with Mod Sun for two more months until she announced their breakup with an April 2019 Instagram post. “I will always love you,” Bella captioned a photo of the pair. “All good things must come to an end.”

Following Bella’s split from both her exes, the drama began. The Famous in Love star took to Twitter in July 2019 to accuse Tana of breaking “girl code.” Although she never publicly revealed what the YouTuber did, fans were quick to speculate that Bella was upset after Tana was photographed out with Mod Sun around the same time. Nearly a month later, Bella got in another Twitter fight, this time with the rapper.

When it came to keeping their drama out of the public eye, Bella, Tana and Mod Sun laid low for a while. In fact, the vlogger and musician even hung out frequently throughout 2020 until they seemed to stop being friends. Then, things between Bella and Tana got messy again in December 2020 when the songstress appeared to release a song about her ex.

“Imagine taking the time to write, direct and fund [an] entire song about me called stupid f–king bitch and also being Bella Thorne smfh?” Tana tweeted at the time. In another post she added, “Not me up at 5 a.m. absolutely still BAZOINKED that Bella Thorne tweeted I want to be her.”

