Over the years, Modern Family star Nolan Gould had a major glow-up! The actor had a few supporting roles before starring in the ABC comedy as Luke Dunphy from 2009 to 2020, then he became a major name in Young Hollywood.

“I started acting when I was five years old, so it’s kind of the only thing I know,” Nolan told Da Man magazine in August 2020. “I started performing before I developed anxiety or stage fright, so it never really set in when I got older.”

Before getting cast as Luke on Modern Family, the New York native appears in movies like The McPassion, Waiting Room, Sunny & Share Love You, Montana and Space Buddies. Once he entered into fans’ houses every week along with the rest of the Dunphy family, Luke became a role that was hard to shake after 11 years.

“It was strange detaching myself from Luke after playing him for so long. It makes me sad to think I’ll never act or read lines as him again,” Nolan also told Da Man. “But at the same time, I spent over half my life pretending to be him and so I look forward to seeing what other roles I can do and how I can push myself as an actor.”

When reflecting on his final day on the Modern Family set, Nolan recalled the entire experience as “emotional but it also felt like a celebration of our show.” Even though the fan-favorite series has officially come to an end, the star has a plan for the future. He’s since signed with A3 Artists Agency for literary representation, which he noted to Da Man was “super different than being in front of the camera.”

“My best friend and I wrote an adult-comedy, animation, sci-fi project that we are beginning to pitch to various companies while we have been in quarantine,” he also shared.

Aside from his Hollywood projects, Nolan has also made headlines for his toned physique. In February 2021, the former ABC personality proved that he’s officially all grown up when posing for shirtless photos and showing off his physical transformation.

“I spent six months, basically, on vacation. But I feel like now it’s time to kind of make a decision on where I want to go with my career, and one of the ways you can do that is by changing my look and my mindset,” the actor explained to People at the time. “It’s been nice. Especially, being unemployed in quarantine, having a reason to get up and stay motivated. It’s been something that’s been very healthy and positive for me in quarantine. It’s really changed my outlook.”

