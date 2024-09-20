Ghoulfriends, gather around! A Monster High film is officially in development by Mattel, Inc.

That’s right, Mattel, Inc. has joined forces with Universal Pictures to create a live-action movie to the beloved children’s franchise. The project, announced via Variety in June 2024, will feature an original story which reimagines the iconic fashion dolls as the offspring of iconic monsters.

When Does Mattel’s ‘Monster High’ Come Out?

It’s unclear when the adaptation is coming out, as Mattel currently has multiple other IP’s getting the film treatment following Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig‘s Barbie success.

Some of the adaptations include American Girl, Barney, Hot Wheels, Bob the Builder, Magic 8 Ball, Major Matt Mason, Masters of the Universe, Matchbox, Polly Pocket, Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots, Thomas & Friends, UNO, View-Master and Wishbone.

Who’s Making Mattel ‘Monster High’?

Along with Mattel, Oscar-winning screenwriter and producer Akiva Goldsman is helping to develop Monster High under his banner, Weed Road.

“’Monster High’ helps fans discover the great beauty in being true to yourself and celebrates the unique sensibilities at the core of who we are as individuals,” Mattel Films president Robbie Brenner said in a statement. “We’re proud to partner with Universal Pictures and the brilliant Akiva Goldsman to usher this important message to audiences worldwide.”

Akiva, who also serves as a producer on Mattel Films’ upcoming film for Major Matt Mason starring Tom Hanks, said: “I’ve been fascinated by Monster High since my daughters were obsessed with the dolls as kids. I’m thrilled to once again join forces with Robbie Brenner and our friends at Mattel to help bring this iconic property to life.”

This isn’t the first time the fan-favorite franchise, first launched in 2010, has brought its dolls to life. Between 2010 and 2017, a whopping 15 animated TV specials and films took us on wild adventures. Plus, there was a live-action Monster High: The Movie that premiered on Nickelodeon and Paramount+, with a thrilling sequel following in 2023.

Previously, a big-screen adaptation from Universal and director Ari Sandel was being developed back in 2015, but fell apart.

